Rick Ross Addresses Relationship With Drake & Possible Reconciliation 

Rick Ross is lifting the lid on his rift with Drake after the pair traded shots and diss tracks earlier this year.

On Thursday (September 12), The MMG Honcho appeared on the latest episode of Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” podcast. The former City Girls’ rapper grilled him about their issues, asking if the Drake beef was real or just business.

“Nah, I’m not going to say it’s business,” Ross replied, insisting Drake fired the first shot. “He mentioned my name and that’s a no no. Don’t do that. Especially when it ain’t about no real s###.”

He continued, referencing his frequent taunts via Instagram Stories. “I enjoy that I can wake up every day and say BBL Drizzy or some more s### while I’m smoking a joint, listening to the waterfalls and all that s###, looking at the birds fly off,” he continued. “That s### easy for me, but is everybody built for this?” However, Ross added, “It most definitely could be a real thing.”

Rick Ross On Whether He Really Believes Drake Has A BBL

Yung Miami then mentioned that Rick Ross mediated during Drake’s beef with Meek Mill and asked if they could squash their issues with a phone call. Ross said, “I don’t know it depend on how I feel.” He also doubled down on his BBL Drizzy taunts, insisting he believes Drake had surgery.

When Yung Miami asked his feelings about the current state of their relationship, given how many hits he and Drake crafted, Ross was unmoved.

“Me being boss, everybody don’t understand the opportunities they have,” he stated. “Some n##### take s### for granted; I don’t know what it is. Everybody that’s been loyal to me or been down with me, you know that’s something that I extend for the longevity of time.”

He continued, “I just think when you not really from the streets, and really understand the way certain things work sometimes, you could take s### for granted. Then two months later s### be looking crazy for you when you really could have just … this s### just really be a phone call. A lot of this s### be a misunderstanding. But when you jump out there, I don’t know homie.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Rick Ross addressed the altercation in Vancouver when Drake fans jumped his crew. Rozay explained that the homes that normally travel with him couldn’t come due to felonies.

“If I would have just had two three more of my homies with me we would have strip them n##### out their drawers and socks me,” he claimed.