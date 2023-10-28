Rick Ross Suggests “Little Dude” DJ Envy Is Guilty Of Real Estate Scam

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The radio host born RaaShaun Casey is connected to an alleged Ponzi scheme.

It appears Rick Ross refuses to take his foot off of DJ Envy’s neck. The Miami-bred recording artist had something to say about the Queens-bred radio personality’s current legal situation.

The beef between Rick Ross and DJ Envy began because of a friendly-turned-hostile feud over their respective car shows. A war of words broke out online as both men threw direct shots at the other.

Since that time, several people accused DJ Envy of being involved in an alleged Ponzi scheme with his business partner, self-described real estate expert Cesar Pina. Federal authorities recently arrested Pina for wire fraud.

DJ Envy has repeatedly denied taking part in any illegal activity with Cesar Pina, and his attorney claimed the Hampton University graduate is actually a victim in the case. The Breakfast Club host is reportedly cooperating with investigators.

Rick Ross reflected on his dispute with DJ Envy while appearing on The Morning Hustle with longtime musical partner Meek Mill. Additionally, Ross addressed the real estate scam allegations against the DJ Clue protégé.

“That’s a little dude, that’s a little guy. As you can see, he wasn’t on his A-game. He should’ve just bowed out, tapped out… which he done did now,” replied Ross when Lore’l asked him about his back-and-forth with Envy.

The Maybach Music Group founder also added, “Back to the scams and the victims. You should have the victims up here, the old ladies who may be outside in the cold this winter.”

After Lore’l pointed out that Cesar Pina claimed DJ Envy had no involvement in any scamming, Rick Ross downplayed Pina’s comments. The “Stay Schemin'” rhymer made an analogy to drug dealing.

“I’m sure everybody in the heroin trap gonna say we ain’t have nothing to do with it neither. That’s how we do it,” said Rick Ross. As of press time, the feds have not arrested or charged DJ Envy with any crimes.