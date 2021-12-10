Rick Ross Drops New Album “Richer Than I Ever Been” & Visuals For “Outlawz”

Rick Ross shared the video for “Outlawz” featuring 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan and his new album, “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been.”

Rick Ross is back with his 11th studio album, “Richer Than I Ever Been.”

The project includes features from Wiz Khalifa, Benny the Butcher, DreamDoll, BLXST, Yungeen Ace, and Major Nine. 21 Savage also makes an appearance on the lead single “Outlawz” with Jazmine Sullivan on the powerful hook. The track was released last month however Rozay delivered a fresh set of visuals for the track at midnight.

Watch Rick Ross – Outlawz ft. Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage Below

The feature-heavy 12-track project also sees Rick Ross team up with Wale and Future on “Warm Words in a Cold World.” The album opens with an intro from former drug kingpin Willie Falcon sending his love and appreciation to Ross. Additionally, Canadian producer Boi-1da provides the beats for the album’s opener “Little Havana,” while The-Dream sings the hook.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross hopes to get one of his most popular mixtapes on streaming services in time for the ten-year anniversary in 2022.

During a recent interview with Billboard Hip-Hop editor, Carl Lamarr Rick Ross revealed that he released “Rich Forever” as a mixtape and not an album because Def Jam was dragging their feet.

“It was one of them things that wasn’t about the money,” Ross declared. “It was about putting the music on the streets and finally being in the position where I have fans in Germany and London and Paris that’s waiting for this Rozay music. This is the position I’ve been waiting on damn near my whole life. I’m not waiting for the record label, I’m going to move, so I pushed the button and dropped it myself.”

Rick Ross also explained why the Ronald Isley feature he previously announced is missing from the album.

“We finally got in touch, and I got to send over some production I felt was ready for that ‘Maybach Music VII,’” Ross said. “We got the wordplay put down, and Ronald Isley did an amazing job and took it to the next level. It was all about the production that I needed more time with.”

Listen to “Richer Than I Ever Been” Below