Rick Ross Explains Why He Handled Drake & The Game’s Disses Differently

Rick Ross dropped “Champagne Moments” after Drake’s “Push Ups” diss track but never responded to The Game’s “Freeway’s Revenge.”

Rick Ross discussed his feud with Drake on Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s Nightcap Summer Sessions in Houston. Rozay claimed he only dropped his Drake diss track “Champagne Moments” because the Canadian rapper took shots at Ross on “Push Ups.”

“I’ma be honest, on some rap s###, it was no conspiracies,” Ross said. “Rozay’s name was said. Rozay, I’ma jump off the porch, that’s what I do … I’ma jump off the porch and I’ma have some fun. And that’s what I did. I had some fun.”

Ross was one of the multiple artists who clashed with Drake this year. Drake most notably battled Kendrick Lamar as the Hip-Hop heavyweights traded diss tracks. Future, Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky and The Weeknd also targeted the OVO star.

Sharpe asked Ross for advice about handling disses. Ross explained how he decided when to respond to someone taking shots at him.

“Is it something to gain for you?” he told Sharpe.

Ross alluded to his one-sided beef with The Game, who released the diss track “Freeway’s Revenge” in May. The Game repeatedly tried to bait Ross into a battle, but Rozay never replied with a song. Ross was content with throwing jabs on social media.

“Not responding is a response when you a boss,” Ross explained to Sharpe and Johnson. “M########### might wake you up early in the morning to text you some b#######. Aye, man. Get on that g###### [Instagram] Story and don’t even—that is a response. So, it’s like, yo, to get a response from me, it has to be something really for me to gain. If you just a mark who woke up and wanna say the biggest boss’ name ‘cause you like my sneakers or something, homie, I say, ‘Calm down n####.’”

