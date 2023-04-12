Rick Ross, Fat Joe & The Lox Team Up For Basketball-Themed Single “The Game”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DraftKings enlists the rap stars for a tribute to hoops culture.

Sports betting company DraftKings recruited several Hip Hop heavyweights for a new collaboration. Rick Ross and Fat Joe along with Jadakiss and Styles P of The Lox unite for “The Game.”

The basketball-themed track arrives as the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament kicked off this week. Beginning April 12, “The Game” will play during the commercial breaks of ESPN’s Play-In telecasts and other programming.

An official music video for Rick Ross, Fat Joe, and The Lox’s single also landed on YouTube. The visuals display footage from NBA games as the emcees pay tribute to basketball culture with their lyrics.

Rick Ross is coming off closing out the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February. The Miami-raised rhymer joined DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy for a live rendition of Khaled’s Grammy-nominated “God Did” song.

Jadakiss and Styles P also performed at this year’s Grammy ceremony. The Lox took part in the star-studded “50 Years of Hip Hop” celebration. Other rap legends like Run-DMC, LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, Rakim, Public Enemy, De La Soul, Queen Latifah, and Missy Elliott contributed to the set as well.

Fat Joe had some complaints about the 2023 Grammy Awards, particularly Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” winning Song Of The Year. The Terror Squad leader did have the chance to captain an award show when he served as host for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.