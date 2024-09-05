Rick Ross Mocks 50 Cent’s Celibacy With Cuban Link Dig

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross trolled his old rival 50 Cent by bringing up the rapper-turned-TV mogul’s breakup with Cuban Link.

Rick Ross trolled 50 Cent in reaction to the G-Unit star’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Rozay referenced his longtime foe’s breakup with Cuban Link after watching Colbert question the New Yorker’s celibacy and stance on marriage.

“Cuban Link [heartbroken emoji],” Ross commented on Instagram.

50 Cent stopped by The Late Show on Wednesday (September 4). Colbert asked if his guest was truly celibate.

“When you calm down, you can focus,” the Power franchise producer said. “It’s been good. I’ve been good to me.”

50 Cent claimed celibacy provided him with clarity.

“That’s when things start getting complicated,” he said. “Things start getting confusing ‘cause people coming for different reasons. And then if you go on a date, but you actually have no interest in anything, I can see you now. [I] say, ‘G###### girl, you fine but you ain’t got nothing going on.’”

Colbert wondered if 50 Cent had any interest in marriage. The rapper-turned-TV mogul insisted he’s happy with the single life.

“I’m safe,” he said. “I’m not a happy hostage. I’m here, man. I’m free. I’ve made some mistakes, just not that one.”

He added, “I want someone I can love in my life too. I just don’t—not right now. I’m fine.”

50 Cent declared he was practicing abstinence in January. Rumors of him breaking up with Cuban Link surfaced around the same time.