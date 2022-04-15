Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Breakup Rumor Forces Amina Muaddi To Speak Out; Messy Source Quits Twitter

Amina Muaddi addressed a rumor claiming A$AP Rocky had an affair with her that led to a supposed breakup with Rihanna.

Designer Amina Muaddi shut down a rumor about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky supposedly splitting up over infidelity.

A writer named Louis Pisano recently claimed A$AP Rocky cheated on a pregnant Rihanna with Muaddi and the rumor quickly spread online. Muaddi addressed the drama on Friday (April 15), dismissing the accusations and expressing disappointment over people assuming the worst.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi wrote. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

She continued, “Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

Multiple gossip outlets insist all is well between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting a child together. Pisano, the writer who started the rumor, has since deleted his allegations and apologized.

“Hi all, so I’d like to address the situation,” he wrote. “Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it. So I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused.”

Pisano also declared he’s stepping away from Twitter. He regretted being “messy” and vowed to do more positive work in the future.

Read his entire statement about the Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rumor below.