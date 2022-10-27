Rihanna Confirms New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Song, Stuns At Film Premier With A$AP Rocky 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna dazzled at the red carpet premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” hours after confirming her new single.

After dropping a big hint on Tuesday, (Oct. 26), Rihanna confirmed she is making her highly anticipated comeback with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single on Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Lift Me Up” is reportedly a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, the star of Black Panther. The actor who played King T’Challa in the first movie died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

Rihanna announced the new Wakanda Forever single with a brief but impactful trailer featuring a snippet of Rihanna humming melodically.

The song was co-written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. “Lift Me Up” will be released on Friday, Oct. 28, ahead of the movie premiere on Nov. 11.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems said in a statement. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them… Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Meanwhile, the superstar songstress turned heads as she hit the red carpet on Wednesday evening (Oct. 26) for the L.A. premiere of Wakanda Forever. The new mother glowed in a beige sequin look alongside her boo A$AP Rocky dressing in a coordinating fit.

The Black Panther sequel centers on Wakanda’s leaders as they fight to protect their nation following the death of their ruler. Marvel released another teaser for the movie on Wednesday. Check it out below and then watch the original trailer at the end of the page.