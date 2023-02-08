Rihanna, Drake, Kendrick Lamar & More Congratulate LeBron James On Breaking NBA Scoring Record

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has amassed more points on an NBA court than any other player in league history. Yesterday, the 19-time All-Star surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list.

LeBron James scored the 38,388th point of his career with a stepback jumper in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Several music industry celebrities and NBA legends congratulated James on camera.

Hip Hop stars Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg took part in the special video package. R&B/Pop diva Rihanna also shared her thoughts. Plus, LeBron’s NBA contemporaries like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Carmelo Anthony praised the 4-time MVP.

“I am so grateful to witness this moment in history,” said Rihanna. She later stated, “My favorite thing about being a LeBron James fan is just watching you prove yourself, over and over again, against all odds and all doubt.”

"This is one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history."



Some of the best to ever do it congratulate @KingJames 👏 pic.twitter.com/3nNvmKVYAo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

Six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver attended the game in Los Angeles to be on hand for LeBron James’s historic accomplishment. Officials paused the game to allow his family, teammates, peers, and fans to appreciate the moment.

“Thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind. To be able to be in the presence of such a legend and great as Kareem means so much to me. It’s very humbling,” said LeBron James during a speech to the hometown crowd.

The 38-year-old Ohio native added, “To my beautiful wife, my daughter, my two boys, my friend, my boys, my family, my mother, everybody that’s ever been a part of this run with me the last twenty-plus years, I just want to say thank you so much because I wouldn’t be me without y’all.”