Rihanna Flexes Natural Curls After Backlash Over Wearing Wigs In Fenty Hair Promo  

Rihanna showed off her curly hair while posing with fans after facing criticism over her promo for her upcoming Fenty Hair line.

Rihanna showcased her short curly tresses while stepping out in New York City after catching heat for wearing wigs to promote her new Fenty Hair line.

On Sunday (June 9) the business mogul flicked it up with fans and posed for photos while on a stroll. Her natural curls were in full view as she smiled with autograph hunters.

Last week, Rihanna announced the launch of her new hair care line, Fenty Hair, set to debut on June 13. “A new family is moving in!” she wrote alongside a trailer on Instagram. “@fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.”

However, some people in the comment section slammed Rihanna for not showing her natural locks in the ads.

“How are you promoting a hair line with a wig on ?” one person wrote while another added, “So yall putting yall hair in Rihanna hands. …. Make her show yalll what the products have done for her first lol.”

Meanwhile, others compared her promo to Beyoncé’s hair care line, which launched earlier this year.

“I love Rihanna DOWN but if Beyonce shot her ad for Cecred in a 28 piece quick weave y’all would’ve had think pieces on CNN. #FentyHair,” one person wrote on X (Twitter).

I love Rihanna DOWN but if Beyonce shot her ad for Cecred in a 28 piece quick weave y’all would’ve had think pieces on CNN. #FentyHair pic.twitter.com/cGZRnIjVlu — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) June 4, 2024

“Consumerism is why Rihanna that we’ve never seen without a wig will boldly sell hair care to you guys and you’d buy it,” another user said.

Consumerism is why Rihanna that we’ve never seen without a wig will boldly sell hair care to you guys and you’d buy it. https://t.co/PJNYh95cnM — MIA (@maryannivy) June 6, 2024

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair launches on June 13. The line adds to her ever-growing empire of Fenty-branded products, which include makeup and fragrances. However, fans are still demanding an album to follow Anti, which dropped in 2016.