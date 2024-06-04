Rihanna Frustrates Fans By Announcing Fenty Hair Instead Of New Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna fans are losing hope as they keep waiting for new music from the singer. She hasn’t dropped an album since 2016.

Rihanna fans continue to beg for a new album, but she remains focused on her business endeavors. The Grammy-winning singer annoyed many of her loyal listeners by unveiling her Fenty Hair line instead of providing a music update on Tuesday (June 4).

“A new family is moving in!” Rihanna wrote on social media. “#fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.”

She continued, “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair launches on June 13. It will add to her already extensive line of Fenty-branded products, which include makeup and fragrances.

Music hasn’t been a priority for Rihanna in recent years. Her last album, Anti, dropped in 2016.

Motherhood has kept Rihanna busy over the past few years. She gave birth to her first child in 2022. Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their second son in 2023.

You releasing everything but an album! pic.twitter.com/pru88ul9Z6 — paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) June 4, 2024

WE want an album… also this the wig you chose for a hair commercial? heaux where is the album? https://t.co/SNNtI42eJj pic.twitter.com/nqREzCCilB — Chant God (@chantgod) June 4, 2024

Nobody want no damn shampoo and conditioner where tf is that album hunni??@rihanna pic.twitter.com/VlIR1J0Al9 — Shayshay (@ThShayshay) June 4, 2024

but no fenty album. WRONG ANSWER FOREHEAD @rihanna pic.twitter.com/ecfxEcCOgF — IT WILL BE THE SCARLET WITCH (@artsy_udorji) June 4, 2024

Is this “Fenty Hair” the name of the new album or??? pic.twitter.com/8PviFoOucP — wuan (@x_jjh1) June 4, 2024

Did the Fenty Music family get evicted? — Pop Spectator (@PopSpectator) June 4, 2024

Anything but an album 🥲 — 🍉Arif E.🍉 (@arfdy12) June 4, 2024

Girl where is the Fenty Music… we f### around and get Fenty Food, Fenty Weed, Fenty Wine, Fenty purses, Fenty shoes, Fenty lashes, Fenty glasses and a Fenty water drop before the music… ily tho! 💗 https://t.co/e44QMeFuXr — baby. (@ezbbyxo) June 4, 2024

Yall never getting that album. Ever lol https://t.co/Axim8LZsJr — ✊🏽🇵🇭 beyoncé’s florist. (@BeachBlasian757) June 4, 2024