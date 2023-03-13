Rihanna Gets Standing Ovation For Moving Oscars Performance But Misses Out On Award 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A very pregnant Rihanna touched hearts at the Oscars with a touching rendition of “Lift Me Up,” while her partner A$AP Rocky cheered on.

Rihanna had members of the Oscars audience and viewers at home teary-eyed with a touching rendition of her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song, “Lift Me Up.”

The song, co-written by Ryan Coogler, Tems, and Ludwig Göransson, is a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. Rihanna dazzled in a custom-made bedazzled bra and matching pants by Maison Margiela by John Galliano as she performed the ballad, highlighting her growing baby bump.

The simple but mesmerizing performance had the audience rising to their feet for a standing ovation. A proud A$AP Rocky stood front row and saluted the soon-to-be mother of his two children.

A$AP Rocky cheering for Rihanna with a glass of champagne in his hand at the Oscars…this man is simply along for the ride and loving every minute of it pic.twitter.com/SOOmi2sNy1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

However, despite wowing the audience, Rihanna lost out on the Oscar, which went to “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian drama RRR.

The performance marked the Roc Nation artist’s second this year following a five-year absence from the live stage. Rihanna unveiled her pregnancy during her first appearance for the coveted Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Fans are eager for the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Anti, but it may not come this year, although Rihanna would like it to.

“I want it to be this year,” Rihanna admitted during her interview with British Vogue. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos… And I need the right background music with the visuals.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Rihanna shared a sweet post poking fun at her little boy who had to stay behind for the Oscars.

“My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” Rihanna penned in the caption. “Swipe for tb of my fat man.”