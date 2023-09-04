Rihanna Does Amazing Act Of Compassion For Homeless Vets In L.A.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna has made a generous donation to the Always For The People Foundation, an organization serving disabled and homeless veterans in L.A.

Rihanna has reportedly donated to an organization serving West Los Angeles veterans. According to a source for Page Six, the “Diamonds” singer recently donated to the Always For The People Foundation.

The foundation provides for disabled and homeless veterans in West LA.

The source claimed Rihanna “made a huge order” for the foundation, including “hundreds of hygiene kits, socks, clothes, sleeping bags, food, 50-plus pairs of shoes, toilet paper, dog food, you name it.”

Last year, the singer visited the organization and “spent hours listening to their concerns and their issues,” according to a previous report. Another source said at the time, “She was genuinely interested and concerned.”

She also reportedly spoke to those living at a homeless encampment outside of the VA Medical Center, formerly known as “Veterans Row.” One vet said of her visit, “I met Rihanna! The greatest singer on earth. She donated clothes, food and she cares about the veterans.”

Rihanna reportedly did not make an in-person appearance to match her donation this year.

“Things are crazy with the new babies,” the source explained. “She’s been very supportive even while becoming a new mom.”