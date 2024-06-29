Rihanna Shows Off Her Playful Side In Hilarious Video With A$AP Rocky 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are going viral after RiRi shared a video of her dancing to GloRilla’s weekend anthem, “TGIF.”

Glo’s weekend anthem is a firm fan favorite, and the track has been going viral since she teased it on TikTok before it officially dropped. With catchy and relatable lyrics like, “It’s 7 P.M. Friday, it’s 95 degrees,” “TGIF” is an ideal song to end the week.

Rihanna gave GloRilla’s song her stamp of approval, sharing a funny video of A$AP Rocky’s reaction to her dancing to the track. In the clip, Rihanna raps the lyrics enthusiastically to Rocky, but he is over her antics.

He wore an amused look and stood with his hands on his hips as RiRi rapped, “I ain’t got no n####, and no n#### ain’t got me.” He waited for her to wrap it up before jokingly asking, “Where my drink at? “I’m too old for this s###.”

Rihanna captioned the clip, “Happy Friday,” and it certainly was for GloRilla. She posted the video on social media writing, RIRIIIII AHHHHHHH, alongside laughing and fire emojis. “I can’t breathe.”

Rihanna’s Instagram post gained more than 4 million likes on Instagram in six hours, with fans loving their chemistry. A$AP Rocky recently described his relationship with the mother of his children as their “best collaboration.”

The couple share two sons, RZA, who was born in May 2022, and Riot Rose, who entered the world in August 202. However, they don’t want to stop there and are hoping for more babies.

Earlier this month, ET asked Rihanna if she and A$AP Rocky plan to expand their family. “You know what, I hope so. I do. I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking,” she said.