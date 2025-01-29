Rihanna Takes Front Row Seat To Support A$AP Rocky On Trial Day 3 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna showed unwavering support for A$AP Rocky on the third day of his trial, sitting in the front row beside his mother.

While Relli took to the stand on Wednesday (January 29), for a second day of testimony, Rihanna took center stage in the front row of the courtroom, according to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon.

The superstar songstress reportedly sat beside Rocky’s mother with the pair surrounded by security.

“She’s been looking around the courtroom, taking in the scene,” Dillon observed. “She was already seated when media allowed in.”

A$AP Rocky arrived at the courtroom without the mother of his two children on Wednesday morning, although extra photographers gathered outside eager to catch a glimpse of Rihanna, amid rumors she would attend the trial.

A$AP Rocky just walked into the courthouse without Rihanna. pic.twitter.com/9QGiudpQNS — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 29, 2025

The status of the star couple’s relationship arose during a pre-trial hearing last week.

Judge Mark S. Arnold sought clarification on how to refer to Rihanna when addressing potential jurors, leading to confusion about their marital status.

A$AP Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, stated that Rihanna is his “common-law wife,” but admitted uncertainty about their legal marital status.

Judge Arnold ultimately ruled, “If they are legally married anywhere, she will be his wife. If they are not legally married anywhere, she is his significant other.”

Prosecutors allege A$AP Rocky shot his former associate during a heated altercation in November 2021. Rocky faces two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. If convicted, he faces up to 24 years in prison.

A$AP Rocky’s legal team alleges Relli is lying. During his opening statement last week, attorney Joe Tacopina claimed Rocky was carrying a prop gun that only fired blanks. He also told the jury Relli allegedly “fabricated evidence,” planting shell cases at the scene.