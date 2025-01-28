A$AP Rocky Trial Day 2: Gag Order Placed On Attorneys & Rihanna Appearance Date Revealed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky’s gun assault trial is hard to gauge right now, mainly because there’s a lot happening.

A$AP Rocky’s gun assault trial has already spawned a significant and growing web of storylines—and it’s only day two.

According to independent legal affairs reporter Meghann Cunniff, Tuesday’s (January 28) hearing included a candid statement from the DON’T BE DUMB lyricist himself, heated courtroom moments, ballistic evidence and defense witness testimony.

Good morning from Los Angeles, where A$AP Rocky had a message for the paparazzi he pushed through last week.



"Ladies and gentlemen of the press! Listen listen! I don't wish to quarrel. I don't want no smoke." But don't step on my toes! pic.twitter.com/9n0hjN41bW — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 28, 2025

Adding to the frenzy, TMZ reports global music and fashion icon Rihanna is slated to make a headline-grabbing appearance January 29 to support her partner amid his trial stemming from an alleged 2021 shooting involving his former friend, A$AP Relli. “

This week, Mr. Mayers’ significant other may appear here,” Rocky’s attorney Joe Tacopina stated to the judge during the hearing.

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, faces two felony assault charges for allegedly firing a gun during a street confrontation in Hollywood. Rocky, who claims he fired a prop gun only as a warning, addressed the paparazzi outside the courthouse upon his arrival to the hearing.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the press!” Rocky bellowed gingerly. “Listen, listen! I don’t wish to quarrel. I don’t want no smoke,” he declared. “But don’t step on my toes!”

Inside the courtroom, tensions were high as a ballistics report Deputy District Attorney John Lewin introduced into the record linking a Glock 43 magazine found at a residence Rocky once shared with Rihanna to shell casings allegedly recovered from the scene, was up for discussion.

Lewin also accused Rocky’s attorney of “screaming” at him, prompting a brief exchange between the attorneys. Adding to the day’s chaos was a gag order imposed by Judge Arnold after a tense exchange between attorneys. “I don’t want any attorney saying anything to the press while the case is going on. That’s it. You can call it a gag order,” the judge ruled.

“You can call it a gag order.” pic.twitter.com/oOt8tGpXAb — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 28, 2025

If convicted, A$AP Rocky faces up to 24 years in state prison, a grim possibility after he declined a plea deal that would have required him to plead guilty in exchange for 180 days in jail and three years of probation.

Rihanna’s courtroom appearance is expected to create a media circus, but for Rocky, it may also provide a much-needed morale boost as testimony from Relli is still expected.