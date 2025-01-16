A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Marital Status Sparks Courtroom Debate  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky’s upcoming trial has sparked courtroom debate over his relationship status with Rihanna, as jury selection looms.

A$AP Rocky is set to appear in court next week for his gun assault trial, but his relationship with Rihanna was under the spotlight during a hearing on Wednesday (January 15).

With jury selection scheduled for Tuesday (January 21), Judge Mark S. Arnold sought to clarify a few matters. He plans to ask if potential jurors are acquainted with the rapper or superstar songstress Rihanna, the mother of his two children.

However, Judge Arnold was unsure of the couple’s marital status, asking Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, how he should refer to Rihanna.

Tacopina was unsure if they were married but confirmed that they share two children and said Rihanna is his “common-law wife.”

While Judge Arnold said he would call the singer “whatever you want me to call her,” that didn’t sit well with Deputy District Attorney John Lewin. He asked that Rihanna only be referred to as Rocky’s wife if they’re legally married.

“If they are legally married anywhere, she will be his wife,” Arnold replied. “If they are not legally married anywhere, she is his significant other.”

A$AP Rocky often refers to Rihanna as his wife, and the couple even seemingly walked down the aisle in a music video, but they have not yet married.

The couple confirmed their romance in 2020 and welcomed their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. Their second child, Riot Rose Mayers, arrived in August 2023.

A$AP Rocky Considers Taking The Stand

Meanwhile, Tacopina says A$AP Rocky is considering testifying during the upcoming trial, stating “he’s eager to tell his story and would love the opportunity to do so.”

Prosecutors allege A$AP Rocky shot former friend A$AP Relli in 2021, with Relli testifying that Rocky threatened him before firing shots, one grazing his hand. Video evidence shows a scuffle but not the shooting. Tacopina remains confident Rocky will be acquitted.

A$AP Rocky's gun assault trial is on track to begin Tuesday. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, says Rocky is "eager" to testify, but decision on whether he'll take the stand not made yet



“He’s a good human being, and that would come out if he testifies,” Tacopina tells Rolling Stone pic.twitter.com/MImF2sjuNd — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) January 15, 2025