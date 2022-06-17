Rob Kardashian Heading To Trial After Failing To Prove Settlement With Blac Chyna

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rob Kardashian claimed he reached a settlement with Blac Chyna in a revenge porn lawsuit, but a judge didn’t agree.

According to Rolling Stone and TMZ, a Los Angeles judge refused to enforce an alleged settlement struck via email in May. Blac Chyna’s case will go to trial with jury selection scheduled to begin on Monday (June 20).

Blac Chyna originally sued her ex Rob Kardashian in 2017. She accused him of posting naked photos of her on Instagram.

Rob Kardashian said he and Blac Chyna reached a deal involving another civil case against the two. She would allegedly drop the revenge porn lawsuit if she didn’t have to cover any costs of a separate case against the former couple.

“The deal was, ‘If you can somehow do it, if you can somehow make the [other] case go away, we’ll dismiss this revenge porn case,” Rob Kardashian’s lawyer Todd Eagan explained at a court hearing. “And we detrimentally relied on that. We took a lot of action, a lot of energy to make it happen. I have the executed dismissal of the [other] case.”

Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani denied finalizing any deal. She said her client proposed a monetary settlement to Rob Kardashian, but he rejected it.

“Plaintiff is ready to go forward on Monday, and we will go forward,” Ciani told the judge.

Blac Chyna previously sued Rob Kardashian’s family for defamation. She lost that case in May.