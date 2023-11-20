Rod Wave Offers Payday To Boosie Badazz In Hopes Of Avoiding Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave’s song “Long Journey” featured lyrics from Boosie Badazz’s song of the same name, sparking a lawsuit threate.

Boosie Badazz threatened to sue Rod Wave and other artists for sampling the Baton Rouge native’s work without permission. Boosie’s words caught the attention of Rod, who wanted to settle the issue out of court.

“This s### got to stop man,” Rod said on Instagram. “Man, you ain’t got to sue no n#### like me, man. I’ma pull up! F### you talking ‘bout suing me? I hope it ain’t what he say. Hey bro, I’ll pull up on you, bro. Tell me a number. Tell me a real number though. Not no crazy—a real number! A n#### will pull up and make sure you’re straight. You ain’t got to f###### sue me.”

Rod used lyrics from Boosie’s track “Long Journey” for a new song of the name. Boosie believed artists were taking advantage of him, assuming he would not sue them for samples.

“All the people sample my s###, saying the same thing I said,” Boosie said on Instagram. “I’m coming back for that. They’ll have to make me part of their publishing and pop me off a little money … I got like five situations that my lawyer just got. I got like five situations where people stole my s###. Figure I’m too gangster to file a lawsuit.”

He added, “Rod Wave ain’t the only one. S###, y’all better do y’all research … I done got paperwork on the way. A lot of people, bruh, it ain’t just Rod Wave.”

Boosie defended his pursuit of legal action on X (formerly known as Twitter). He told Rod to not act like a victim in the situation.

“HOW IS IT FOUL?” Boosie wrote. “ITS [business] N YOU KNOW THAT. YOU AINT GO DO THAT TO NO OTHER MAJOR LABEL WITHOUT COMPENSATING THEM WITH THEY SPLITS‼️ WHY DO IT TO A N#### YOU LOOKED UP TOO. U EXPECT ME TO LET U TAKE MY KIDS PUBLISHING GTFOH STOP PLAYING VICTIM MY N#### IS U GO SAMPLE NO LIMIT, BAD BOY, CASH MONEY, SO SO DEF, MICHEAL JACKSON, MARVIN GAYE, R PRINCE WORD FOR WORD FOR FREE? NO [check] @rodwave.”

Listen to both versions of “Long Journey” below.