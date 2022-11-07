Roddy Ricch Complains About Being Harrassed By Canadian Border Officials

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#RoddyRicch says he will not be going back to Canada any time soon.

Compton performer Roddy Ricch joined Post Malone for the Twelve Carat Tour of North America. Apparently, Ricch experienced difficulty getting into Canada for the November 6 date in Vancouver.

On Sunday evening, Roddy Ricch took to his Instagram Story to offer an explanation for missing the show at the Rogers Arena. “The Box” hitmaker placed the blame on the Canadian government’s immigration authorities.

“The Federal Border Patrol did not allow me into Vancouver, BC. I apologize to my fans,” posted Roddy Ricch on Instagram. Ricch went on to say that he may not return to Canada in the near future.

The Live Life Fast album creator continued, “I don’t believe I’ll be revisiting Canada anytime soon because they’ve harassed me every time I’ve come and Imma be completely honest, I’m tired of the harassment.”

Earlier this year, New York law enforcement officials detained Roddy Ricch (born Rodrick Moore Jr.) for weapon possession on June 12 outside Citi Field. Ricch was on the lineup for the Governors Ball festival at that venue in Queens before officers took him and two associates into custody.

However, the Queens District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case against Roddy Ricch and his crew for the Governors Ball incident. Ricch later blasted the NYPD at Hot 97’s Summer Jam Concert at MetLife Stadium on June 12.

Roddy Ricch’s Live Life Fast album dropped on December 17, 2021. The studio LP debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 62,000 first-week units. Ricch plans to gift his fans with the Feed Tha Streets 3 mixtape on November 18.