Roddy Ricch Lands Role In Laurence Fishburne’s Animated Flick “Sneaks”

Rapper Roddy Ricch and Macy Gray are heading to the big screen with a voiceover role in Laurence Fishburne’s upcoming animated movie “Sneaks.”

Grammy winners Roddy Ricch and Macy Gray will lend their voices to Laurence Fishburne’s upcoming animated film “Sneaks,” about a pair of misplaced tennis shoes.

The “Matrix” star is producing the film about a pair of sneakers that end up lost in New York City and must find a way to get back to their “sole mates.”

According to Deadline, R&B star Gray will lend her famous voice to an elegant stiletto, and British singer Ella Mai will slip into a charming Oxford.

NBA superstar Chris Paul will appear as himself and help the shoes thwart the evil Collector, played by Fishburne, and the mysterious Forger, whom rapper Roddy Ricch will voice.

“Our film will illuminate and pay homage to the forever growing and popular sneaker culture that continues to inspire and be inspired by musicians, athletes and artists alike, and I’m thrilled by the cast and crew who have decided to join us on the journey,” the “Boyz n the Hood” actor told Deadline.

“I really see the music in this film as a crucial part of the storytelling. As the first family animated feature film to be steeped in sneaker culture, – I am honored to draw from my expertise as a producer and artist, and my love of sneakers, to create moments that really connect,” added music producer Mustard.

“The added bonus is that this is a film that I’ll be able to enjoy with my family and kids.”