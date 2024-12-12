Roger Goodell Clarifies Stance On JAY-Z’s NFL Deal Amid Shocking Allegations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Roger Goodell addressed the bombshell lawsuit accusations and the NFL’s partnership with JAY-Z at a press conference.

Roger Goodell is setting the record straight on JAY-Z and Roc Nation’s relationship with the NFL following the bombshell allegations against the Hip-Hop mogul and Sean “Diddy” Combs earlier this week.

The NFL commissioner addressed the matter during a press conference Wednesday (December 11), following the league’s winter meeting. He was asked his thoughts on the recent allegations that Hov and Diddy drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

Acknowledging the lawsuit and JAY-Z’s “really strong response” to the filing, Goodell confirmed the NFL’s position on the partnership has not changed.

“We know obviously that litigation is happening,” Goodell began. “But from our standpoint our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl.”

He continued, stating Roc Nation is “getting incredibly comfortable with not just with the Super Bowl but other events they’ve advised us on and helped us with.” Goodell also credited JAY-Z and his company with being “a big help in the social justice area to us on many occasions.”

He concluded, “They’ve been great partners and they’ve provided a lot of value for us.”

JAY-Z and Roc Nation began a five-year partnership with the NFL in 2019 for events, including the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and social activism. The deal was renewed in October this year.

The Roc Nation boss firmly denied the lawsuit allegations in a decisive statement. He also branded the suit a “shakedown,” accusing the attorney, who also represents over 100 alleged victims of Diddy, of attempted blackmail.

Hov’s legal team also alleges that the attorney, Tony Buzbee, is orchestrating a campaign of fabricated claims in an attempt to extort millions.

Meanwhile, Buzbee denied the accusations. He promised to provide evidence of “outright illegal conduct” from JAY-Z’s defense counsel in due course.