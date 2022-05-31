Romeo Miller Speaks Out On The Death Of His Sister, Tytyana

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Artist asks for “privacy” while his family grieves.

Rapper-turned-actor Romeo Miller has spoken out about his sister Tytyana Miller’s premature death at 29.

A man of faith, the 32-year-old has asked for privacy during this painful moment in his family members’ lives.

In a post on Instagram, he said, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the family released a statement about her death.

The statement alluded to “mental illness & substance abuse” being a “real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.” The culmination of the statement from Master P, the family patriarch, referred to Tytyana as an “angel.”

Many people grew to love the young woman because of her honesty and vulnerability on the show, “Growing Up Hip-Hop.” In 2016, she revealed she struggled with addiction.

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister,” he continued to share with his 2 million followers on his social media profile. “Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

This news comes weeks after the parents formalized their divorce, dissolving their marriage after years of separation.

AllHipHop.com hopes in times like this, they draw on their faith and family to get through this season of bereavement. The brand sends our prayers to the Miller clan.