Rosa Acosta, Trinidad James Tapped To Host Miss Caribbean LA Beauty Pageant

Trinidad James will co-host the 2025 Miss Caribbean LA Pageant with Rosa Acosta at Sola Beehive on May 31 to support Caribbean culture and cancer research.

Trinidad James will team up with Rosa Acosta to co-host the 2025 Miss Caribbean LA Pageant at Sola Beehive on Saturday, May 31, bringing celebrity energy and cultural pride to an event that blends fashion and philanthropy with Caribbean heritage.

The second annual Miss Caribbean LA (MCLA), presented by Uber Eats and Taste of the Caribbean LA, returns with a broader mission: to uplift women of Caribbean descent, honor the memory of Corlette James and raise funds for the Lymphoma Research Foundation and Corlette Malcolm James Charities.

“This event goes beyond celebrating beauty—it’s about honoring culture, uniting communities, and championing a cause greater than ourselves,” said Chef Bernard James, the pageant’s founder and executive producer.

“What began as a tribute born from personal loss has evolved into a powerful movement—one that uplifts young women, celebrates Caribbean identity, and showcases the richness and diversity of the diaspora.”

The 2025 edition will feature a redesigned Pink Carpet, a visual tribute to those affected by lymphoma, blending glamor with purpose. The event will occur at Sola Beehive, a venue known for hosting culturally driven events in South Los Angeles.

Trinidad James, a two-time Grammy winner and philanthropist, said he’s honored to be part of something more than just a pageant.

“To be awarded the honor of hosting The Caribbean LA Pageant is something that I don’t take for granted. It shows that growth is the vision, and it is important to make sure our ladies are protected in this Caribbean Pageant ecosystem that Chef Bernard has built. The Miss Caribbean La Pageant, first of all, gives young women hope. Beauty can be misused if not used correctly. Being pretty is not just a social media picture for likes but way more of a responsibility of self, community and much more,” he said.

Rosa Acosta, a Dominican-born model and entrepreneur, echoed the importance of cultural connection.

“As a woman native of the Dominican Republic living in Los Angeles, I have always looked for people who keep me closer to my roots and being the host of MCLA is allowing me to strengthen my Caribbean tribe. Representation is very important to me, seeing talented, accomplished women from all over the Caribbean will inspire our community and break the stereotypes we face in our society,” she said.

The inaugural event in 2024 featured 13 contestants from six Caribbean nations, setting the tone for what organizers hope will become a long-standing tradition.

This year’s pageant promises a larger platform, deeper community engagement and a continued focus on celebrating Caribbean excellence.

The event is scheduled for Saturday (May 31) from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sola Beehive, 1000 E. 60th St. in Los Angeles.