Roseanne Barr Shoots Her Shot At A$AP Rocky: “Call Me When You Get Tired Of Rihanna”

Meanwhile, Rihanna is busy gearing up for one of the biggest performances of her life—Super Bowl LVII. The Big Game goes down on Sunday (February 12) with the Fenty founder taking the stage for the prestigious halftime show.

Embattled comedian Roseanne Barr has been laying low since getting the boot from her own sitcom in 2018. But just days after speaking candidly to the Los Angeles Times, Barr is getting some attention. On Saturday (February 11), Barr shared an Instagram post suggesting she’s got the hots for A$AP Rocky.

Sharing a screenshot of a private message to the A$AP Mob rapper, Barr wrote: “Call me when you get tired of Rihanna.” She added in the caption: “Shooting my shot.” The post elicited thousands of responses and seemed to get a laugh out of her followers.

As she explained in a recent interview with Apple Music, selecting what song snippets to perform proved to be tough.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge,” she admitted. “That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize thirteen minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show is gonna be. It’s gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way we could have put it together.

“You only have thirteen minutes, that’s a challenge. So you’re trying to cram seventeen years of work into thirteen minutes. It’s difficult, but some songs we had to lose because of that and that’s gonna be OK.”

As for Roseanne Barr, she’s no longer afraid to talk about getting fired from the Roseanne reboot. She didn’t, however, mince words when discussing it.

“I’ve survived,” she said. “I’ve come out on the other side of it, finally. But it was a witch-burning. And it was terrifying.”