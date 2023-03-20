Royce Da 5’9″ Praises T.I. And Tiny Following Son Messiah Harris’ Viral Video 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Royce Da 5’9″ thanked T.I. and Tiny, calling out those who “criticize and gossip” about their parenting while ignoring the Harris kid’s wins.

Royce da 5’9″ is giving T.I. and Tiny their flowers or showing the world an example of great parenting while under the harsh glare of the public eye.

The Family Hustle stars have faced criticism about their parenting after one of their six children was arrested last year. T.I. publicly addressed his son’s questionable actions after King Harris was criticized for portraying a street image following his legal troubles last August.

“I know my son,” said T.I. in a video posted to Instagram. “Think I ain’t spoke to my son? Think I ain’t told my son, his mama, and his grandmama? His ass is going to prison if he keeps that s### up, his ass is going to prison.”

However, Royce Da 5’9″ said the public gaze is overly focused on anything negative about T.I.’s kids while ignoring their talents. He praised Tip and his wife Tiny in a lengthy Instagram post, sharing a viral video of son Messiah Harris strumming along to his guitar to Supertramp’s 1977 hit “Give a Little Bit.”

“The “unacceptable” behavior of “ONE” of @tip ‘s children not only went viral but came to incredible levels of disrespect, judgement and uninformed opinions/scrutiny, Royce began, presumably a reference to the backlash the family faced following King’s arrest last year. “This is yet another one of his children displaying a God given talent as well as a skill that you don’t just acquire without some form of support and guidance.”

Royce went on to say he heard about one of Tip’s kids “’acting out’ without even looking at my phone.” However, he “barely” saw any hype around Messiah’s video. According to the Detroit native, this “says more about the culture than it does the Parents.”

Royce Da 5’9″ Says T.I. And Tiny Are An Inspiration

“Now spread this around the same way you do when you wanna criticize and gossip… Or mind ya bizness,” Royce declared. “Kudos to @tip x His lovely wife for showing the world that we can be parents, artists, executives and whatever else we put our minds to. We can do it in the public eye without pretending to be perfect… 🫡”

Check out his post below, which T.I. shared via his Instagram Story, adding, “What [Royce Da 5’9″ said.”

A proud T.I. and Tiny praised the self-taught musician for making his on-stage debut last November.