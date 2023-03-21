Rubi Rose Responds To Backlash Over Ramadan Tweet By Changing Profile Pic 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rubi Rose was blasted on social media by fans who called her out for her provocative avi while tweeting, “Ready for Ramadan.”

Rubi Rose was on the receiving end of some hefty backlash on social media over a tweet about Ramadan.

Muslims worldwide are preparing for the holy month of Ramadan, which begins later this week, commencing on the evening of Mar. 22 in the U.S.A. and ending on the evening of Apr. 20. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

On Monday evening (Mar. 20), Rubi Rose was slammed by fans for tweeting, ”Ready for Ramadan 🤲🏾.”

“U bent over covering ya poom poom in ya profile pic , talm bout ready for Ramadan,” read one tweet that was viewed over one million times and garnered almost 50,000 likes.

Fans objected to Rubi Rose tweeting about the holy month in light of her provocative profile picture. At the time of her Ramadan post, the rapper and model’s Twitter avi was a photo of her looking back at the camera while bent over, a hand covering her nether regions.

Others pointed to a previous tweet from Rubi Rose implying she was a Christian.

I can do ALL things through Christ who strengthens me — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) September 3, 2022

A few hours later, Rubi Rose, rumored to be dating French Montana, shared a picture of herself wearing a hijab with her hair covered. She also changed her Twitter profile picture to a red circle.

While she didn’t address the backlash directly, Rubi Rose did retweet a statement from City Girls’ JT “I love learning the hard way ima touch the stove every time!” the tweet read. The “Wifey” hitmaker also shared a statement about social media. “Twitter & Ig really two different places lol,” she declared.

While some fans blasted Rubi Rose for her tweet, others were far more encouraging.

“May Allah make it easy for us and change us all for the better,” wrote one fan. “Don’t pay attention to the bad mind people on here. It was nice to see you tweet this.

May Allah make it easy for us and change us all for the better. Don’t pay attention to the bad mind people on here. It was nice to see you tweet this. — fench (@fench_official_) March 20, 2023

“For all those who are judging her and trying to discourage her Allah is watching,” another user shared. “Congratulations sister ins sh allah Ramadan will go well for you”