The pioneering MC was watching Messi make his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday (August 26) when he made a remark that was taken out of context.

Run-DMC legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels watched Lionel Messi make his Major League Soccer debut against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday (August 26). At some point during the game, DMC spoke to reporters about Messi’s ability to unify all walks of life through sports. In an effort to make a point, he said he was “running for president starting today,” but he now believes his words were taken out of context. OutKick, described as an “American right-wing and conservative sports news website,” ran wild with the quote and took it as fact.

Speaking to AllHipHop, DMC laughed at the thought and emphatically denied he was doing anything of the sort. As he explained, “That’s so funny [laughs]! That’s why media today is a joke. They just run with anything before even confirming it. I would never run for president. I get more done as a representative of all people. The point I was trying to make is the arts succeed where politics and religion fails.

“The real world is when people who are from different races and cultures can come together at concerts, museums, plays, sporting events, restaurants and comic cons. This shows the unique diverse but universally connected world we live in. Politics and religion are used divisively, but events with art and performance bring us together.”

DMC has already had a busy month. After Run-DMC performed at LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Festival on August, they reunited again for the “Hip-Hop 50 Live” concert at Yankee Stadium the following week to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday. Billed as “The Ninth Inning…The Walk Off,” the performance served as Run-DMC’s last. DMC is now focused on his upcoming solo album, America, which will feature some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop and rock.

“So far, I got Joan Jett, Sammy Hagar [Van Halen], Blacktop Mojo, Mick Mars from Mötley Crew, Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses, Travis Barker [blink-182] on drums, Sebastian Bach from Skid Row, my own band DMC & The Hell Raisers, Chuck D and Ice-T,” DMC told Rock The Bells in May. “It’s gonna be sick.”