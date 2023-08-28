Run-DMC’s DMC Running For President Of The United States?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hollis, Queens native believes he can unify the deeply divided nation.

Run-DMC legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels has already established himself as the King of Rock, but now he reportedly wants to be the President of the United States.

According to Outkick.com, the “Down with the King” recording artist announced he’s running for president in the 2024 election cycle. He made the announcement at Lionel Messi’s Major League Soccer debut at the Red Bull Arena in New York City last week.

“I am running for president starting today, because in a beautiful place like this… what better place to announce it?” DMC declared. “But it’s all about togetherness and people coming together.”

The interview was originally about how Messi brings people together through sports.

“The whole beauty of everything that’s going on, Messi being here, soccer, MLS, everything that’s going on, this is what the world is all about,” DMC said. “We see so much division, but if we go to a soccer game or concert or museum, where the sports and art is, it’s a true representation of how great this world is. Not can be, is.”

Of course, there are other rappers with political aspirations. Kanye West is reportedly thinking of throwing his hat in the ring again. He unsuccessfully ran in the 2020 election as a Republican.