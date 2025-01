Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Russell Simmons voiced support for “lifelong friend” Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s health secretary nomination, amid controversy over the position.

Russell Simmons is expressing support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services despite controversy surrounding Kennedy’s views on the safety of vaccines.

The Def Jam founder posted a detailed statement on social media Thursday (January 30) in support of Kennedy Jr., following his confirmation hearings before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill this week.

Simmons highlighted that he prefers investigating his “friend” Kennedy’s claims rather than relying on politicians swayed by the pharmaceutical and food industries, while citing concerns about health issues affecting his own age group.

He also referenced past government actions, like the crack cocaine epidemic, as reasons for his distrust.

“i would rather we investigate every “conspiracy theory” or “crazy claim” that Bobby Kennedy makes.. then to trust all the republicans or democrats , who are paid for by the pharmaceudical and food industries, Simmons began. “This is not about democrats or republicans ..its about all my friends in my age group being sick and dying.”

Simmons stated his support for Kennedy, describing him as a lifelong friend with good intentions.

“To my democratic friends who think I’m crazy) Liberals used to be progressive,” he added. “Listening is a progressive trait) but God bless you too. Those friends who attack me for having an opinion go eat some Fruit Loops [heart emoji]. Ps im a promoter of health spiritual physical ans mental and i want to question / challenge our health care system.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings concluded on Thursday (January 30). He faced intense questioning over his past statements on vaccines during both days of hearings.

Kennedy attempted to distance himself from his previous anti-vaccine rhetoric, stating, “I am pro-safety” and that he supports vaccines.

However, senators continued to press Kennedy on his history of spreading health misinformation.

The Senate Finance Committee is expected to vote next week on whether to advance Kennedy’s nomination to the full Senate. Kennedy’s confirmation remains uncertain, with key Republican support hanging in the balance.

If confirmed, Kennedy would oversee a large federal agency responsible for managing healthcare for around 170 million Americans, regulating access to drugs and vaccines, and monitoring urgent disease and foodborne illness outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Caroline Kennedy sharply criticized her cousin in a pointed open letter to the U.S. Senate. Branding him a “predator,” she urged lawmakers to reject his potential appointment.

“He lacks any relevant government, financial, management, or medical experience. His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed,” Caroline stated. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because Bobby himself is a predator.”