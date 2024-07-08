Ryan Garcia Accused Of Using Black Celebs After Sharing Video Of Wiz Khalifa Link Up 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ryan Garcia is catching heat online after sharing a video of a recent meet-up with Wiz Khalifa just days after his hateful Twitter rant.

Last week, the World Boxing Council (WBC) expelled Garcia after he repeatedly made racist, Islamophobic and bigoted remarks during an unhinged rant. He faced intense backlash from social media users over his comments, which included insulting the late George Floyd.

Despite his family distancing themselves from his remarks, Garcia supported his brother Sean Garcia over the weekend when he squared off against Amado Vargas on the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal undercard.

Garcia ran into Wiz Khalifa at the fight, and he shared a video of their meeting on Instagram. They dapped it up and apparently arranged to meet up in Europe.

“Real vibes real time @wizkhalifa What’s the next move,” Garcia captioned the clip “Monaco.” Khalifa replied, “We linking up in Europe.”

It’s unclear if Wiz Khalifa caught wind of the controversy surrounding Ryan Garcia’s Twitter rant, but it appears fans are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. However, Garcia was accused of using Khalifa and other Black celebs to gain favor after his “anti-Black” comments..

“I wasn’t going to comment but you can tell he’s on damage control. I was a fan of this guy but he’s a clown it’s going to take more than post pics and videos with black ppl. I’m really disappointed in this guy,” one person wrote.

“Bros posting every black person he met all of a sudden,” another person stated.

“Wait till Wiz hears what he said,” a third user shared.

Wiz Khalifa Reacts To Post-Fight Altercation

Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa also got into a little situation following the fight. Clips circulated online, purportedly of a man trying to fight the rapper. In the video, Khalifa steps out of the way with a child in his arms as a man is punched to the ground.

“Grabbed my nephew and chilled before the lawsuits start coming in,” he explained. “That fool wasn’t tryna fight me. He was just outta control and got lumped up.”