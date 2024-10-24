RZA Explains Difference Between Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Lyricism

RZA has made a bold statement regarding the skillset of both Drake and Kendrick Lamar as rappers while speaking about their historic rap beef.

During his latest interview with Complex, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper/producer shared his unique theory on the ongoing comparison between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. According to RZA, the difference between the two artists comes down to their lyrical styles and origins.

“Kendrick is the natural lyricist, and Drake I think is a trained lyricist,” RZA said.

He elaborated on his analogy by comparing the two rappers to fighters. Despite his praise for Drake’s abilities, RZA made it clear that in his eyes, Kendrick Lamar’s raw talent gives him an edge.

“You could train a fighter and he could be good,” he said. “Then you got those natural fighters. While Drake got bars forever, Kendrick’s potency was stronger. So the battle for Bar for Bar was something that was just not good advice on Drake’s camp.”

RZA pointed out that Drake’s significant contributions to the culture need not be ignored, though, especially when it comes to his role in the expansion of the genre.

“Drake is a powerful artist in our culture,” he said. “He helped the culture when it needed it. He expanded it with his melodies and he rose a generation too, and you can’t take that away from him.”

However, RZA didn’t focus solely on the competitive side of their relationship. He expressed hope that reconciliation is possible for the two heavyweights, likening their tension to the legendary 2Pac and Biggie Smalls beef.

“It got to a level where Pac and B.I.G. [2Pac and Biggie] became no reconciliation,” RZA reflected.

But for Kendrick Lamar and Drake, he believes there’s a different path.

“The thing that these young brothers should recognize, and I can speak on this because I’m here in the physical form, as you get older, you gain more knowledge and wisdom and experience,” he said.

“So hopefully as they mature more as humans, they could go, ‘Wow, that’s crazy fun. I ate you up, son. I love that other joint. My son loves your joint.’ Here we are for the culture coming together.”

While RZA, who has been no stranger to rap beefs feels as though Kendrick got the best of Drake in their rap battle, his fellow New York Hip-Hop giant who represents the era of artists to come after him disagrees. During his latest interview with with Billboard, 50 Cent compared Drake’s status post-battle with his own position following the release of his third studio album, Curtis, in 2007.

“They wanna see you go up, but they want to see you come down — because if you don’t, how am I gonna have my chance to go up?” he explained. ”Drake is in that position right now. They trying to resist the music, because he put out some things that are dope.

“I was telling him, it’s not him. I’m listening on the outskirts, it’s not you. Don’t let yourself think that for a second. On some real s###, I said, ‘They said you lost, okay. Well, what did you lose?’ What exactly did he lose if he got $300 something million on his last tour? You didn’t lose a m############ thing, man.”

