The two sides continue to go back and forth on social media.

Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are facing serious accusations of sexual assault, drugging, and kidnapping. The media focus was placed on the couple after a former family associate blasted T.I. on social media.

In January, Sabrina Peterson claimed T.I. once held a gun to her head in front of children. The Glam University founder then began posting messages she received from various women accusing T.I. and Tiny of forcing or coercing them into sex.

T.I. and his legal team vehemently denied he and Tiny ever engaged in any illegal sexual activities involving women. Sabrina Peterson then reportedly sued The Family Hustle reality show stars as well as hairstylist Shekinah Anderson who stated Peterson would “recruit” women for T.I. and Tiny.

Peterson apparently offered to drop her defamation lawsuit if T.I. publicly apologized within seven days of her request. She is on video saying, “Tell the truth about me. Tell the truth about what you did to me and apologize. I’m gone. I don’t want one dime.”

T.I. responded to Peterson by posting a photo on Instagram of himself, Ne-Yo, Kevin Hart, and Dave Chappelle laughing. The rapper/actor’s caption read, “An Apology????😂😂😂😂 -Drako voice #WhatItsComeTo.” Tiny commented, “LOL it’s too early for this sir 😂💘.”

Sabrina Peterson appeared to address T.I.’s mocking Instagram post on Monday with her own subliminal IG message. She uploaded a 14-point “Narcissist Check List” with the caption, “Pride comes before the fall.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is said to be investigating T.I. and Tiny for sexual assault after an anonymous woman supposedly spoke to detectives in April. The Atlanta-based parents are possibly under investigation in Las Vegas, Nevada too.

“The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country,” said Steve Sadow, an attorney for T.I. and Tiny.