Sada Baby Explains Wild Mugshot, Denies He “Plays” With His Nose After Drug Bust

Sada Baby said the viral mugshot was intentional and clarified he was caught with Percocet, not cocaine, during a traffic stop in Detroit.

Sada Baby addressed his viral mugshot and recent arrest in Detroit.

He revealed the drug police found wasn’t cocaine but Percocets and called the entire situation a legal mix-up.

“What I got caught with was not none of that, because if I had a zip of dope on me, I’d still be in jail,” he said during an appearance on the Pac-Man Jones Show. “It was some percs, you feel me.”

He also explained what led to the now-infamous booking photo.

The mugshot, which quickly made the rounds on social media, showed Sada Baby with a blank stare and raised eyebrows — a look he says was deliberate.

“I made the face ’cause I wanted to go viral. It went viral,” he said. “She asked me like, ‘You sure you want to, you know, you sure you want to look like that on your picture?’ I’m like ‘take the picture. Take the picture right now.'”

According to Sada Baby, the arrest happened after police stopped him for minor traffic violations, including tinted windows and not fully stopping while exiting a private driveway.

He said officers then discovered a substance they mistook for cocaine.

“I didn’t come to a complete stop coming out of private driveway,” he said. “I got pulled over for a warrant for driving without a license while I was driving with a license.”

He said the warrant was tied to a case he had already addressed in court.

“It’s a case that I already beat, you feel me. I just went to court for it on the 28th,” he said.

Sada Baby also pushed back against rumors that he was caught with harder drugs.

“I ain’t never played with my nose in my life,” he said. “I ain’t never had no cocaine on me. Never had no heroin on me. No none of that.”

He believes his fame and lifestyle have made him a target.

“Anybody who got a brain can pay attention to me getting targeted for me living where I live at, for me doing what I’m doing,” he said. “A lot of street officers are too lazy to just type my name into Google and see what I actually am—to think that I would be selling dope to live in a house as big as I live in, as far as I live outside of the city.”

The legal issue was ultimately reduced to a fine.

“My lawyer is a great lawyer and he got it dropped down to a $200 fine,” he said. “I paid zero dollars to get out of jail.”