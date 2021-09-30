San Antonio Mayor Blocks Drake Over Spurs Snub

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg blocked Drake on Twitter after the Spurs weren’t included in OVO’s NBA World Champions collection.

San Antonio’s mayor has blocked Drake on Twitter out of loyalty to the hometown Spurs.

Drake drew the ire of Mayor Ron Nirenberg for snubbing the San Antonio Spurs in OVO’s new World Champions apparel featuring six NBA teams. The capsule collection includes the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

“#GoSpursGo,” Mayor Nirenberg wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of him blocking Drake.

San Antonio Spurs fans were annoyed by their team’s exclusion from the OVO collection, citing their franchise’s five world championships. The selection of the New York Knicks sparked complaints since the team hasn’t won a title since the 1970s.

The Toronto Raptors actually have the fewest championships among the franchises in the collection, but they are Drake’s hometown team. The Knicks have the second-fewest titles among those selected for the collection.

Drake and OVO partnered with the NBA for this World Champions capsule ahead of the league’s 2021-2022 season, which begins on October 19. The collection includes 59Fifty New Era fitted hats, wool and leather embroidered varsity jackets, heavyweight carded fleece, short and long-sleeve t-shirts, and cotton terry sideline towels.

