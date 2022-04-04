‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Gunna and Future also hit the stage for the NBC program.

Most Saturday Night Live viewers probably saw a certain skit coming. The late-night sketch comedy series made fun of Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at last week’s Oscars ceremony.

Jerrod Carmichael, the latest SNL host, played a “seat filler” at the Academy Awards for Saturday’s episode of SNL. The nearly four-minute skit also featured fellow comedian Chris Redd as Will Smith.

Saturday Night Live uploaded the sketch to the program’s YouTube channel. As of press time, the clip has over 3.6 million views and continues to be one of the top 5 trending videos on the platform.

The real Will Smith shocked the world when he physically assaulted Chris Rock on stage after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith being bald from alopecia. That viral Oscar moment generated over a week’s worth of headlines around the world.

Will Smith eventually apologized to Rock and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Fallout from the incident includes motion picture studios reportedly halted production of upcoming Smith-led projects.

Saturday’s edition of SNL also presented two musical performances by Atlanta-raised Hip Hop artist Gunna. The YSL representative ran through “Banking On Me” and “Pushin P” featuring Future.

