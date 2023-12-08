Sauce Walka Back In Custody After Judge Increases Bond For Wild Police Chase

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sauce Walka was involved in a police chase that allegedly involved him speeding more than 130 mph before ending in a crash.

Sauce Walka returned to Harris County jail after posting a $15,000 bond and getting released from custody earlier this week. A Texas judge revoked his bond at a court hearing on Friday (December 8).

The judge increased the Houston-bred rapper’s bond to $35,000 at Friday’s hearing. Sauce Walka assured fans he would not remain in jail for long.

“I’ll be HOME Soon till then we just dropped #KIRBY with my brother @yslnoslime out now on #SauceDatTv,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Mondane, was arrested for leading police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday (December 6). He allegedly sped up to more than 130 mph in a two-mile chase, which ended in him wrecking his vehicle.

The Sauce Factory founder was charged with evading arrest. Sauce Walka showed off the damage to his vehicle in a video posted on social media.

“I don’t know how I do it every time, but I come out untouched, unscathed, unblemished,” he said in the video. “It’s the god I am. I want to say thank you to the universe, thank you to the stars, thank to you everything in the universe that brought me out through this situation safe because I could’ve lost my life.”

He added, “I been living wild for a long-ass time. I’ma try to calm down ‘cause I know I’m a role model and people look up to me and follow me … I definitely could’ve lost my life.”

Sauce Walka said he thought he was being profiled, which led to the police chase. He avoided any serious injuries in the crash and was able to perform at the Rod Wave’s concert in Houston on Thursday night (December 7).

The rapper will not be allowed to drive while his case is open. His bond was increased because he allegedly ran a red light and endangered other drivers.