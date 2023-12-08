Sauce Walka Shows Off Damaged Car From His High-Speed Police Chase [VIDEO]

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

"I'm going to try to calm down 'cause I know I'm a role model."

Albert “Sauce Walka” Mondane appears grateful that he survived a car crash and for being released on a $15,000 bond. The Houston-raised rapper still has to face possible legal ramifications from his alleged high-speed police chase.

News broke this week that Houston-area law enforcement arrested Sauce Walka for evading arrest. According to local authorities, the 33-year-old southerner reached 130 mph during the two-mile pursuit.

Sauce Walka has now addressed the situation. In a video shared on social media, The Sauce Factory frontman even showed off the apparent vehicle from the accident and offered thanks.

“I’m blessed highly favored and highly flavored,” Walka declared. “I don’t know how I do it every time but I come out untouched, unscathed, unblemished. That’s the god I am.”

He also added, “I want to say thank you to the universe, thank you to the stars, thank you to everything in this universe that brought me through this situation safely because I could’ve lost my life.”

The Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3 mixtape creator admitted that he has been “living wild” for a long time. Sauce Walka then said, “I’m going to try to calm down ’cause I know I’m a role model and people look up to me and follow me.”

Part of Sauce Walka’s “wild” past includes a deadly conduct conviction for a gun-related incident in 2009 as well as an alleged connection to gang activity. His first court appearance for the evading arrest with a vehicle charge is scheduled for today (December 8).