Sauce Walka Arrested After Crashing His Vehicle During High-Speed Police Chase

Sauce Walka is facing serious legal trouble. The Houston native allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed police chase on Wednesday (December 6) morning.

According to Fox 26, Houston-area police charged Sauce Walka (born Albert Walker Mondane) with evading arrest or detention. The 33-year-old Texan reportedly hit speeds of 130 mph for over two miles before eventually crashing his vehicle.

Walka’s first court appearance is scheduled for Friday (December 8). Previously, the Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3 mixtape creator pled guilty to deadly conduct charges in 2009. In addition, authorities claimed the rapper’s The Sauce Factory label also served as a sex-trafficking gang.

“I’m a CEO of a record label, we drop albums. I got seven artists,” said Sauce Walka in 2018. He added, “We’re a prestigious record label of young men that give out inspiration and leadership to a lot of young people in Houston and all over Texas.”

In 2019, a federal jury convicted Jaimian Sims, an alleged member of The Sauce Factory, of conspiracy as well as sex trafficking of both adult and minor females. U.S. District Judge David Hittner sentenced Sims to life in prison. Co-defendants Tabbetha Mangis and Gary Shawn Haynes, Jr. pled guilty in the case.

Three years later, the FBI and Houston Police Department detained 14 affiliates of Sauce Walka’s The Sauce Factory on several criminal offenses. Those December 2022 charges included drug trafficking and gun possession.

Sauce Walka dropped Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3 two weeks after the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced the arrest of the Houston residents connected to the trafficking/firearm indictments.