Here’s How Rihanna Responded to Pregnancy Rumors

Rihanna shuts down fourth b toaby rumors with a sarcastic comment that had everyone laughing on Instagram this week.

Rihanna shut down pregnancy speculation with a single comment that had the internet laughing on Wednesday.

When content creator Krissy Clemons posted a video about rumors surrounding the Fenty mogul expecting baby number four, Rih hopped into the comments with a response that was pure comedy.

“Is the baby in the womb with us?” she wrote, and fans immediately understood the assignment.

The cheeky comeback came just months after Rihanna had been dropping hints about expanding her family.

Back in January, when Love Island alum Montana Rose Brown posted about deciding between getting hot and sexy or getting pregnant in 2026,

Rihanna jumped in the replies with “Wait. So I’m not crazy then?”

That comment sparked a whole wave of baby fever speculation that’s been building ever since.

But here’s the thing. Rihanna’s got three kids already with A$AP Rocky.

RZA is three years old, Riot Rose is two, and baby Rocki just turned a few months old after arriving in September 2025.

Rocky’s also gearing up for a global tour later this year, which probably isn’t the ideal time to be planning another pregnancy.

The timing just doesn’t add up, and Rihanna’s latest comment makes it clear she’s not actually expecting right now.

What’s really got people waiting is new music from the superstar, not babies.

Her last album ANTI hit its tenth anniversary back in January, and the Navy’s been patient but eager for R9 to finally arrive.

Between motherhood, her Fenty empire, and now shutting down pregnancy rumors with comedy, Rihanna’s keeping everyone on their toes about what comes next.

Rocky’s tour announcement for later in 2026 suggests the couple’s focused on his career momentum right now.