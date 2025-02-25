Rihanna Set the Record Straight On Her Delayed Album & Why She’s Taking Her Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna says she won’t release an album until she’s certain it reflects her personal and artistic evolution, insisting the long wait will be justified.

Rihanna has no interest in delivering anything less than perfection when it comes to her long-awaited ninth studio album.

After nearly a decade without a full-length release, the 37-year-old superstar made it clear she won’t be pressured into dropping new music until it feels completely right.

“I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this. I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour,’” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Her last album, Anti, arrived in 2016 and marked a bold, creative shift for the singer. Since then, anticipation for a follow-up has only grown, with die-hard supporters flooding her social media with demands for new music.

Rihanna, however, remains unwavering in her high standards, insisting she won’t release anything until she’s certain it reflects where she is in life.

“After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter,” she said.

Despite teasing studio sessions and hinting at new material in recent years, Rihanna isn’t rushing the process. She recognizes the weight of expectation after such a long absence and wants her next project to justify the wait.

When asked about the ongoing delay, she had a simple message for eager listeners: “After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”

Even without new music on the charts, Rihanna has kept busy. From expanding her Fenty empire to embracing motherhood, she’s evolved far beyond the pop star who once dominated radio waves.

But when she does return to music, it won’t be with anything less than her best.

For those still holding out for a release date, the wait continues—but if Rihanna’s track record is any indication, it’ll be well worth it.