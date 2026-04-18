CLINTN LORD Gets Eight Years for Raping Women in Fake Mansion

CLINTN LORD is heading to prison for eight years after pleading no contest to raping multiple women inside a fire-damaged Pacific Palisades mansion he falsely claimed to own.

The 32-year-old hip-hop influencer with over 400,000 social media followers used the abandoned $5.3 million property as a hunting ground for victims during the wildfire aftermath, luring them inside with lies about his supposed ownership before violently assaulting them.

The first victim’s account reveals the predatory nature of his crimes. After a night of partying in June 2025, she found herself back at the Mediterranean-style villa when Adams forced his way into her space.

When she explicitly told him “I don’t want to do anything sexually,” he responded by asking “Don’t you want to make me happy?” before pinning her down. He placed his hand on her neck so she couldn’t breathe or scream, then raped her while she begged him to stop.

She escaped barefoot, called an Uber to UCLA Medical Center for treatment, and reported the assault to police.

A second victim encountered Adams on a Santa Monica street in August 2025 when he approached her, claiming to work in fashion.

He invited her to the Palisades property to watch movies, a setup that led to him forcing himself on her in a bedroom while grabbing her arms.

She testified that she asked him to stop multiple times while crying, but he continued anyway.

According to the NY Post, Adams was arrested on November 19 and initially faced three counts of felony forcible rape plus one count of felony assault with intent to commit rape, which could’ve landed him 90 years to life.

His social media presence showed him flexing at music industry events and performing on stage, with music videos for tracks like “Anarchy” and “Dirty Dancing” on YouTube, all while he was actively hunting victims in the fire zone.

The plea deal represents a significant reduction from his original charges, though it still means nearly a decade behind bars for crimes that exploited the chaos and vulnerability of wildfire survivors.