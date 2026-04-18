Kim Kardashian Demands Ray J Pay Her $7 Million For NDA Breach

Ray J’s repeated public comments about the sex tape settlement have Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner demanding he pay $7 million for breaching their confidential 2023 agreement.

Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner are demanding Ray J hand over $7 million after accusing him of repeatedly violating a confidential settlement they struck back in 2023.

The legal letters, obtained according to TMZ, show the mother-daughter duo is serious about enforcing the deal’s strict non-disclosure clause that bars both sides from discussing the infamous sex tape or making false claims about each other.

The original 2023 agreement had Kim and Kris paying Ray J a total of $6 million in installments.

They fronted him $3 million within 30 days of signing, then another $1 million by April 2024, followed by a third $1 million payment by April 2025, with the final $1 million due in 2026.

But things fell apart when Ray J started talking about the deal publicly, which triggered a chain reaction of legal threats and counterclaims that’s still playing out in court.

By May 2025, Kim and Kris’ legal team sent Ray J a letter demanding he return all $5 million he’d already received and pay an additional $1 million to each of them for breaching the NDA.

The letter stated, “My clients take this matter very seriously and unless your client complies with the foregoing, the Kardashians will file legal action to enforce their rights.”

Ray J didn’t comply, so they came back harder in October 2025 with another letter after he allegedly discussed the settlement on a livestream.

Kim and Kris claimed that because Ray J violated the agreement again, they’re no longer obligated to pay him that final $1 million due in 2026.

They demanded he immediately return the $5 million he’d already pocketed.

The situation escalated when Ray J sued them for defamation over comments he made suggesting they were under federal investigation for racketeering.

Kim and Kris fired back with their own defamation suit, but Ray J countersued, claiming they broke the 2023 deal by discussing the sex tape on their Hulu reality show.

A California judge recently ruled against Kim and Kris’ attempt to keep the settlement details sealed, meaning the public now has access to documents that were supposed to stay private.

Judge Steven Ellis found that the right of public access outweighed their privacy concerns.

The whole situation has turned into a legal nightmare where both sides are accusing each other of breaking the rules first.

Ray J’s legal team has yet to respond to the $7 million demand, but given that he’s already countersued and denied violating the agreement, this case is far from over.