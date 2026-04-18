Cam’ron Blasts Kanye West For Being Gay When It’s Convenient

Cam’ron explains why he’s drawing a hard line with Kanye West over the “Cousins” track, and Ye isn’t taking it well.

Cam’ron isn’t interested in sitting down with Ye anytime soon, and the Chicago artist apparently took that personally.

During a recent episode of “Talk With Flee,” the Harlem rapper explained why he’s drawn a line in the sand when it comes to interviewing Kanye West.

The issue centers on a track titled “Cousins,” in which Ye recounts a deeply personal childhood experience involving his male cousin. Cam’ron’s response was direct and unfiltered, questioning the authenticity of Ye’s public persona.

“I don’t really care about what people do in their off-time, but when you wanna just openly admit at 40-something that you’ve been sucking dick when you was a teenager, I can’t really rock with you,” Cam’ron said. “Cause you wanna be gay when you wanna be gay when it’s convenient.”

He continued by pressing the point about what he sees as selective identity politics.

“I don’t have nothing against gay people, but how you just gonna make yourself gay when s### ain’t going right?” he asked. “Said you was sucking your cousin’s dick when you was little, and not once, you was randomly sucking his dick consistently.”

Ye fired back with an angry message accusing Cam’ron of bullying. That response only frustrated the rapper further.

“I don’t get that. I hate that,” Cam’ron said. “Somebody comes out and says something. I say something about what they said, and now I’m the bully. You’re mad at me?”

The exchange highlights a growing tension between the two figures, with neither showing signs of backing down.

Cam’ron’s friction with Ye isn’t his only recent conflict.

During an appearance on “It Is What It Is,” WWE star Jey Uso escalated tensions dramatically when the conversation turned heated.

Uso lunged at Cam’ron, dragging him over the desk before crew members and co-hosts separated them.

The moment went viral instantly, sparking debate about whether the altercation was genuine or staged to build hype for WrestleMania.