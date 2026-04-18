Big30 To Stay Locked Up Over Record Deal Money

Big30 stays locked up after feds argue his pending seven-figure record deal makes him a flight risk in the Gucci Mane robbery case.

Big30 is staying locked up in federal custody after prosecutors convinced a judge that his upcoming seven-figure recording contract makes him too much of a flight risk to walk free.

The Memphis rapper’s bond got revoked this week in connection with the armed robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane at a Dallas music studio earlier this year.

They’re arguing that if Big30 gets his hands on that record money, he’ll disappear before trial.

The situation stems from a January incident where, according to Fox 13 Memphis, Big30 and fellow Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty were among nine people accused of orchestrating an ambush on Gucci Mane inside a recording studio.

Investigators say Big30 handed Shiesty his gun and then blocked the door while the robbery went down.

The whole thing allegedly started because Shiesty wanted out of his record contract with Gucci Mane’s label, and when Gucci said no, things escalated fast.

Pooh Shiesty’s already facing serious time with no bond at all. A federal judge in Dallas ruled that nothing would guarantee his return to court, so he’s sitting in custody until trial.

Shiesty’s facing up to 30 years if convicted. Big30’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., also got caught up in the conspiracy charges, and his bond got revoked too after initially being granted release by a Tennessee judge.

The record deal angle is what’s making this case different from typical robbery charges.

Prosecutors are essentially saying that legitimate money coming Big30’s way creates an incentive to run, which is a legal argument that’s gaining traction in federal courts.

It’s a wild precedent where your career success becomes evidence against you in court.

The case continues to develop as more details emerge about the coordination between the defendants, with trial dates still being set for the coming months.

Big30’s legal team is expected to file additional motions challenging the bond revocation in the coming weeks.