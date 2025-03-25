Sauce Walka Suggests Weed Partially Responsible For Sayso P’s Death

Sauce Walka’s tribute post in honor of Sayso P reveals a complicated chain of events leading up to the fatal shooting of the Memphis rapper.

Sauce Walka has revealed what he believes were the final moments that transpired before his collaborator and friend Sayso P was fatally shot in Memphis earlier this month.

On Tuesday (March 25), the Houston rapper shared a tribute post on Instagram featuring a lengthy caption dedicated to the deceased signee of his record label, The Sauce Factor (TSF), who was fatally shot on March 22. Sauce Walka also sustained shots to his leg.

While the video in the post showcased the bond he and Sayso P shared via a variety of images and positive memories, the caption of the post was far from joyful. According to Sauce Walka, Sayso P’s stubborn personality may have been his fatal flaw when it comes to how the situation transpired.

“Words or tears can’t explain the loss I feel!” Sauce Walka wrote in the post.

Sauce Walka detailed how multiple TSF members, including himself, attempted to sway Sayso P from smoking what would end up being his last blunt, solely for the purpose of moving safer rather than sorry.

“Splatt I wish your fat ahh listened to me and stayed in the room,” he said. “I told u we could smoke that blunt after security and the rest of our familia pull up.. SOSAMAN TOLD U F .. dat weed wait til we leave an hit superior first.. You always so hardheaded blood but u kno ima ride wit u regardless we come together we leave together.”

Sauce Walka also expressed his regret over the situation, seemingly placing part of the blame on himself because Sayso P could’ve been on vacation out of the country had he not agreed on the trip to Memphi, which was apparently years in the making.

“Wish u just went DR wit shimmy and shot off and skipped this trip to Memphis but u was to excited i finally agreed to come to da M..” he remarked. “Its been 4 years since @tsf1punch_10100 brought u to the familia did everythingi could to help u change ur lifestyle from miami to all 50 states we been mashing and splashing together.. I learned a lot from u young spilla and I thankful for all the loyalty and support city to city hood to hood wit them sticks RAP HUSTLING”

He added, “U left earth as a RICH YOUNG BOSS U left this earth happy an successful ima make sure the world knows that who u really are. But unfortunately most our kings and bosses are at war with each other. I hope one day we all STOP TAKING LIVES from our communities and actually start to enjoy and build better futures for our cultures. But the streets are the streets so ℹ accept what came with being your big brother. I love u Splatt #TSFMemphis #tsfbidnezz #TheBiggest #SplattMafia”

Sauce Walka’s tribute post arrives as new surveillance camera footage of the deadly shooting began circulating on social media. Memphis Police Department officials confirmed the shooting was not random.

“So we’re convinced that vehicle has fled the downtown area. Certainly want everybody to be on the lookout for this white vehicle. We put out a citywide broadcast on that vehicle,” MPD Assistant Chief Don Crowe told WREG. “Currently, we have detectives from the homicide unit. We have detectives from the CSI unit on the scene conducting the investigation. Hopefully, we’ll be able to develop suspect information real quickly.”