Sauce Walka Shooting Case Breakthrough As Suspect Arrested

Authorities arrested Kevin Brown in Tennessee for the Memphis shooting that killed Sayso P and wounded Sauce Walka in March.

Sauce Walka received justice in his shooting case as authorities arrested a suspect connected to the March incident that claimed the life of rapper Sayso P in Memphis.

U.S. Marshals apprehended 23-year-old Kevin “KJ” Brown in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Wednesday morning (October 22) at a motel on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Brown faces first-degree murder charges, two counts of employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and theft of property in connection with the March 22 shooting outside a Memphis hotel near FedExForum.

Sauce Walka was shot in the leg during the attack that killed his associate Latorian Hunt, known professionally as Sayso P.

Multiple gunmen in a vehicle opened fire on the two men, with Sayso P suffering fatal wounds while Walka recovered at a local hospital.

Sauce Walka said he would not resort to retaliation and let things run their natural course, however the situation might have played out.

“If I wanted to I could have 500 different men—good men down here from different cities and states including mine—ready to do whatever by snapping my finger in retaliation to what happened to me and my little brother,” he admitted. “As much as it hurt my soul, really break me down, I can’t retaliate because that’s not righteous.”

Sauce Walka also said that he, too could have lost his life, simply for being careless about his surroundings.

“At the end of the day, I got to be a man and be an honorable gangster and respect the fact that I put myself in a place where I wasn’t supposed to be standing and sitting there,” he said. “But as a gangster and as a brother, I’m standing next to my brother no matter whatever this n#### got going on or whatever his personal beefs or problems is.”

Brown was taken to Montgomery County Jail while awaiting extradition to Memphis. Another suspect in the case, Jayden Dandridge, was found dead in Houston days after the shooting occurred.