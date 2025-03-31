Sayso P Murder Suspect Found Dead In Houston—2nd Suspect Identified

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A 22-year-old is the prime suspect in the shooting death of Sayso P’s murder suspect.

The murder investigation linked to the fatal shooting of The Sauce Factory rapper Sayso P earlier this month just took a shocking turn.

On Monday (March 31), the Memphis Police Department shared a homicide investigation update on Twitter, revealing the suspect in the March 22 shooting death of Sayso P had been found deceased in Houston, Texas.

According to the update, the remains of the suspect, 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge, have been uncovered, triggering the warrant for his arrest to cease. Authorities have named a second suspect, 22-year-old Kevin Brown, in Dandridge’s murder. An arrest warrant for charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property has been issued for Brown.

Dandridge was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and auto theft. A $6,000 cash reward was being offered for information leading to Dandridge’s arrest prior to his murder.

News of Dandridge’s death follows a recent interview Sauce Walka appeared in amid the aftermath of Sayso P’s murder in which which he declared he wouldn’t seek retaliation against the individuals suspected of committing the fatal crime.

“If I wanted to I could have 500 different men—good men down here from different cities and states including mine—ready to do whatever by snapping my finger in retaliation to what happened to me and my little brother,” he admitted. “As much as it hurt my soul, really break me down, I can’t retaliate because that’s not righteous.”

Sauce Walka emphasized that, as painful as the loss is, he must acknowledge that Sayso P had his own dealings that led to the situation. He admits he has also recognized that he, too, could have been held accountable in the same way, potentially losing his life in the process.

“At the end of the day, I got to be a man and be an honorable gangster and respect the fact that I put myself in a place where I wasn’t supposed to be standing and sitting there,” he said. “But as a gangster and as a brother, I’m standing next to my brother no matter whatever this n#### got going on or whatever his personal beefs or problems is.”