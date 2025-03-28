Sauce Walka Won’t Retaliate Over Sayso P’s Death—Despite 500-Man Militia

Sauce Walka shares his heartfelt reflections on loss and street life following the tragic death of his friend Sayso P.

Sauce Walka recently opened up about the tragic loss of his friend and collaborator Sayso P, explaining why he has chosen not to retaliate despite the pain of the situation.

During an emotional interview with Wikid Films, the Houston rapper reflected on the realities of street life and responsibilities that come with it. Without going into too much detail about the incident itself, Sauce Walka remarked on how occurrences such as these can transpire due to a range of implications.

“All these people are willing to do the extreme to take from you,” Sauce Walka said. “Extreme. That’s the point you also have to incorporate—these people are willing to do the extreme to take your belongings or to take your life.”

He added. “Sometimes people always think m############ coming at the next Black person or the next person in this world, a lifestyle, to take their belongings or to take their value. But sometimes this is about taking your life.”

Sauce Walka reveals he's not planning to retaliate against the shooters who killed his artist Sayso P, but makes it clear he could have 400 to 500 good men ready to retaliate at the snap of his fingers.



(🎥 Wikid Films/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/V6Rkv3IpVu — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 28, 2025

When the interviewer acknowledged Sauce Walka’s ability to influence others and praised how he was handling the situation, the rapper elaborated on his stance and mindset throughout the turmoil of the tragedy.

“If I wanted to I could have 500 different men—good men down here from different cities and states including mine—ready to do whatever by snapping my finger in retaliation to what happened to me and my little brother,” he admitted. “As much as it hurt my soul, really break me down, I can’t retaliate because that’s not righteous.”

Sauce Walka emphasized that, as painful as the loss is, he must acknowledge that Sayso P had his own dealings that led to the situation. He admits he has also recognized that he, too, could have been held accountable in the same way, potentially losing his life in the process.

“At the end of the day, I got to be a man and be an honorable gangster and respect the fact that I put myself in a place where I wasn’t supposed to be standing and sitting there,” he said. “But as a gangster and as a brother, I’m standing next to my brother no matter whatever this n#### got going on or whatever his personal beefs or problems is.”

He also spoke on the pressure of proving loyalty through violence, addressing the culture of revenge that fuels cycles of retaliation.

“Was taking my brother like really worth it? Is me trying to retaliate to prove a point to some n##### for some Instagram comments?” he questioned. “Like a n#### been doing this s### since a n#### was a teenager, bro, adolescent. Handling this business for the business, standing on the business, laying on the business, leaning on the business. At a certain point, when does this s### end?”

Beyond the immediate consequences of violence, Sauce Walka pointed out the lack of real support that follows once someone is incarcerated or killed in the streets.

“What is the f###### trophy for this s### besides a bunch of n##### saying, ‘Oh, you him, that n####, that n#### does that, that n#### real?’” he asked. “And not one of these n##### saying that you stepped is going to pay for no lawyers. They’re not going to take care of your kids. If they see your baby mama heartbroken and f##### up because you in jail or dead, they’re going to be the n#### trying to f### your baby mama and move in your house.”

Sauce Walka’s decision to rebuke retaliatory violence in the wake of Sayso P’s death immediately follows new developments in the investigation of the TSF rapper’s murder.

On March 26 Memphis Police announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge in connection with the shooting incident near the Westin Hotel on Lt. George W. Lee Avenue. Officials are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to his capture.