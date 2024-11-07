Sauce Walka Thinks Role Of President Is “Man’s Job”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sauce Walka has strong opinions about who’s qualified to be President of the United States even though he’s never voted in his life.

Vice President Kamala Harris never had a shot a winning the 2024 presidential election if much of the country thinks like Sauce Walka. The rapper claimed Donald Trump was the only choice for president because it’s a “man’s job.”

“If my political opinion hurts your feelings, I DO NOT APOLOGIZE!!” Sauce Walka wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “History has shown a pattern of presidential assassination attempts!?! Why would y’all want a woman in that position! America 🇺🇸 needs a leader prepared to defend and make hard rational, calculated decisions!”

Sauce Walka admitted he’s never voted in his life despite his hot takes on political qualifications. He called voting a waste of time.

The Sauce Factory rapper said his life would be the same no matter who’s in office, but he supposedly saw “poverty-driven families thrive during Trump’s last term.” He believed a woman needed to have a business background if she runs for president.

“If a woman is president I prefer for her to have an extensive background in business as well as politics,” he wrote. “Cause America is a business‼️ Rather we like it or not‼️ A dangerous one at that!”

Sauce Walka swore he “loved ladies” but thought men needed to be in leadership positions. He harped on the importance of masculinity.

“Remember urban America is the way it is today due to absent dads & black men being lead by single parent mothers!!” he wrote. “I had a father so I understand the importance of male leadership in the household and country!! America needs fathers in leadership positions no matter the race! Now we have a generation of present motivated fathers seeking leadership & support from the families he fights for! EMBRACE THAT! Love this era of masculinity as we adore and respect femininity and its power!”

Trump won the 2024 presidential election despite being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records and facing three other criminal cases. Legal experts expect his federal cases to be dismissed. State cases may be frozen until he leaves office.